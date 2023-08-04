A section of the Terrace Heights Water System is under a boil-water notice after routine testing found E.coli in the water.
The advisory from Yakima County Public Services said the notice covers customers within Zone 2A, which is south of the Roza canal and covers roads near Kilgary Way, Country Club Drive, Beacon Avenue, Santa Roza Drive, Canyon Road, Union View Drive, Garden Terrace Lane, Cynthia Court, Union View Drive, Ferncrest Road, Fairway Drive and Titleist Lane.
The notice does not affect those who are on private wells or on other systems within the Terrace Heights area that are not on the Terrace Heights water system, a news release from the county said. The notice does not affect those who are outside Zone 2A of the Terrace Heights water system.
People in Zone 2A should use purchased bottled water or boiled water for drinking, brushing their teeth, washing dishes, preparing food and making ice. Water should come to a rolling boil for one minute, then cooled before using, the release said.
No illnesses related to the community’s drinking water have been reported, the release said.
Yakima County Public Services and the Washington State Department of Health Office of Drinking Water are working to fix the problem.
E. coli are bacteria tied to contamination with human or animal waste. E. coli can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some of the elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems, according to the DOH.
The county has taken samples in several areas within the Terrace Heights water system and at each well to determine that the contamination is isolated to the single pressure zone. The county flushed the system and increased temporarily chlorine levels to the entire system starting Thursday, Aug. 3.
Officials said they hope to lift the notice in about a week. Customers will be notified once satisfactory test results have been received and the advisory is lifted. Updates will be posted on the Yakima County Public Services website.
The entire system serves more than 1,800 customers east of the city of Yakima.
Call Yakima County Public Services at 509-574-2300 with questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.