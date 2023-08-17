Yakima County Public Services has lifted the boil water advisory for customers in the Terrace Heights water system.
The boil advisory was issued earlier this month for some customers when routine water testing found E.coli in the water. The county started decontamination on Aug. 3 by flushing and temporarily increasing chlorine levels throughout the entire system.
The notice covered customers in the areas south of the Roza canal and homes on Kilgary Way, Country Club Drive, Beacon Avenue, Santa Roza Drive, Canyon Road, Union View Drive, Garden Terrace Lane, Cynthia Court, Union View Drive, Ferncrest Road, Fairway Drive and Titleist Lane.
After two weeks of inspections, water quality sampling, disinfection and flushing out the system, a news release from public services said recent test samples show no signs of E.coli and total coliform in the water.
Public services said the source of the contamination could not be determined, though two backflow assemblies were discovered to be inoperable and were isolated and repaired. Backflow assemblies separate drinking and non-potable water piping.
The contamination is thought to have impacted five houses in Terrace Heights.
The county is still investigating and collecting samples in the area.
Officials say people should flush water fountains, ice machines, soda machines, and other equipment before putting them back into service.
E.coli, a bacteria found in human and animal waste, can cause symptoms like diarrhea, cramps, nausea and headaches. Infants, young children, elderly people and people with compromised immune systems are all particularly susceptible to the bacteria.
The entire system serves more than 1,800 customers east of the city of Yakima.
