A boil water advisory for a Selah neighborhood on the south side of the city is no longer in effect after further tests for E. coli came back negative, the Yakima County Health District said in a news release Sunday.
“This means residents in that area are no longer in a boil water advisory and it is safe for all city of Selah residents and businesses to resume normal water use,” the release said.
The city was put under a citywide boil advisory Friday after initial tests showed the fecal bacteria in water from two homes in the area. The order was scaled back to a single neighborhood south of Southern Avenue and west of Fifth Avenue on Saturday.
The city of Selah and the Washington State Department of Health confirmed the safety of the water throughout the city by isolating the contaminated area of the water system, conducting tests, and chlorinating and flushing the water system, the release said.
The cause of the contamination is being investigated, it said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.