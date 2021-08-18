A body found outside Toppenish late last month has been identified as that of a Wapato man who had been reported missing.
The body of Max Burdeau, 22, was found by a farmworker July 31 off North Oldenway Road. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said Sunday a body had been found but didn't release a name because he had not yet been scientifically identified.
An autopsy was performed at the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. The cause and manner of Burdeau's death are still under investigation, but foul play isn't suspected, Curtice said. Toxicology test results are pending.
A notice of arrangements for Burdeau lists his day of death as July 21. Relatives and friends had pleaded for and shared information in several social media posts, including the Yakima Scan Missing Persons page on Facebook.