Authorities found the body Thursday of Lucian Munguia, the 5-year-old boy missing since Sept. 10, according to a press release from the Yakima Police Department.
Munguia went missing at Sarg Hubbard Park, where he was seen in the parking lot heading toward the Yakima River.
On Dec. 29, Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies received reports of remains in the Yakima River near the Yakima Valley Highway and Burke Road.
An autopsy was conducted Friday, according to the press release, and detectives identified the remains as Lucian’s by comparing dental records. YPD said DNA testing will be conducted to confirm the identification.
YPD also said there was no indication of criminal acts in Lucian’s death.
In a Facebook post Friday, a family member of Lucian said he had been found. She thanked the community for their support and asked that the family’s privacy be respected.
“Our hearts are forever broken and we will never be the same,” she said.
I’m thinking about the family during this time. My question is how is it possible that Lucian wasn’t found right after the incident when the river was being combed by law enforcement
