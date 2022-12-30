Authorities found the body Thursday of Lucian Munguia, the 5-year-old boy  missing since Sept. 10, according to a press release from the Yakima Police Department.

Munguia went missing at Sarg Hubbard Park, where he was seen in the parking lot heading toward the Yakima River.

On Dec. 29, Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies received reports of remains in the Yakima River near the Yakima Valley Highway and Burke Road.

An autopsy was conducted Friday, according to the press release, and detectives identified the remains as Lucian’s by comparing dental records. YPD said DNA testing will be conducted to confirm the identification.

YPD also said there was no indication of criminal acts in Lucian’s death.

In a Facebook post Friday, a family member of Lucian said he had been found. She thanked the community for their support and asked that the family’s privacy be respected.

“Our hearts are forever broken and we will never be the same,” she said.

Jasper Kenzo Sundeen's reporting for the Yakima Herald-Republic is possible with support from Report for America and community members through the Yakima Valley Community Fund. For information on republishing, email news@yakimaherald.com.

RFA/Latino Community and Lower Valley Reporter

Heyo, I’m Jasper. Nice to meet you. I cover a wide variety of news, but I try to focus on the Latino community and the Lower Yakima Valley. I want to sharestories and perspectives from the Yakima Valley. I’m interested in economics, labor, geography and the environment, but the most important issues will always be the ones the community cares about. If you have something worth saying, I’ll listen and try to write it down.  I’m a gosei from Northeast Los Angeles and I got my start as a student journalist and editor covering sports in the Bay Area. I’m a massive soccer fan and I still love to play. I also love water in all its forms, the word copacetic and trying new things. I want to read more, and I like to cook, but I’m not great ateither.Have fun out there! 

(1) comment

frejo5811010

I’m thinking about the family during this time. My question is how is it possible that Lucian wasn’t found right after the incident when the river was being combed by law enforcement

Add Reply

