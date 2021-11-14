A woman’s body found near Harrah on Thursday morning has been identified.
Shawnee LaRee Meninick, 19, of White Swan died of multiple blunt impact injuries, said Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice after an autopsy Sunday morning. She was discovered by a driver around 7 a.m. Thursday along the south side of the road in the 9300 block of Branch Road, about a mile and a half west of Harrah, Curtice said.
She was presumably struck by a vehicle, though authorities don’t know that for sure, he said. Because Meninick was a Native woman, Yakama Nation Tribal Police are investigating.
The manner of Meninick’s death will be accidental, Curtice said. Cause is the specific injury or disease leading to death. Manner could be natural, accident, suicide, homicide or undetermined.
Though Curtice is calling her death an accident, charges could still be filed, he added.
