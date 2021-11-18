Union Gap police are investigating after a body was found Wednesday morning on the Yakima Greenway, but they don’t suspect foul play.
The 29-year-old man’s body was found around 8:10 a.m. in the section of the Greenway near Valley Mall Boulevard by a couple from Oregon walking on the path, Union Gap police Lt. Stace McKinley said.
McKinley and Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said it appears at this point that the man died by suicide, but McKinley said detectives are continuing to investigate.
McKinley said the man in an earlier contact with police said he was homeless.
Curtice said his office is in the process of contacting the man’s family.
