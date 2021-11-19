A woman found dead in a quarry in Easton this week was identified as Amber Peters, 31, of Ellensburg, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
The cause of her death is still under investigation.
Detectives have spoken with Peters’ family and friends about her recent movement and activity. The Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information about her death to contact Kittcom at 509-925-8534.
