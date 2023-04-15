Body found at Sarg Hubbard Park

Police officers examine a dead body found in Reflection Pond at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima, Wash., Saturday, April 15, 2023.

 Santiago Ochoa / Yakima Herald-Republic

A volunteer at a children's fishing event Saturday morning at Sarg Hubbard Park reeled a dead body out of Reflection Pond. 

More than 100 parents and children fishing at the pond were evacuated when Paul Johnson, a volunteer at the Kids Fish In, an event hosted by the Yakima Greenway, pulled the body of an adult male ashore while helping a child catch fish. 

Yvette Inzunza, public information officer for the Yakima Police Department, said the body of an adult male was found around 10:20 a.m. on the northern end of the pond. 

The body has not been identified nor a cause of death established. At around 12:40 p.m. the body was taken away by the Yakima County Coroner's office.

Reflection Pond has reopened. 

