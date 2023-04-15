A volunteer at a children's fishing event Saturday morning at Sarg Hubbard Park reeled a dead body out of Reflection Pond.
More than 100 parents and children fishing at the pond were evacuated when Paul Johnson, a volunteer at the Kids Fish In, an event hosted by the Yakima Greenway, pulled the body of an adult male ashore while helping a child catch fish.
Yvette Inzunza, public information officer for the Yakima Police Department, said the body of an adult male was found around 10:20 a.m. on the northern end of the pond.
The body has not been identified nor a cause of death established. At around 12:40 p.m. the body was taken away by the Yakima County Coroner's office.
Reflection Pond has reopened.
