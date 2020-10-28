Fire destroyed an unoccupied house in Yakima Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the Yakima Fire Department.
The fire was reported at 3:21 a.m. at a house in the 5200 block of West Washington Avenue, according to the release. When crews arrived they found the boarded up house already engulfed in flames.
The fire department said downed power lines hampered the initial attack on the fire. The building is described as a total loss and damage is estimated at $66,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.