The Yakima Health District’s Board of Health will interview applicants for the health officer position next month.
Initially, there were six candidates, but three have withdrawn. Remaining applicants are longtime Yakima physician Neil Barg; Dr. Sara Cate, a primary care physician with Communty Health of Central Washington; and Yakima neurosurgeon Dave Atteberry, also a member of the health board.
As a health board member, Atteberry will not participate in the interviews of other applicants.
Here’s the interview lineup:
- Cate, 3 p.m. June 9.
- Atteberry, 5 p.m. Jun 10.
- Barg, 6 p.m. June 10.
Interviews will be conducted online and are open to the public. A link will be provided on the health district’s website.
Cate
Cate is a physician with Community Health of Central Washington, Yakima-Ellensburg. She previously served as medical director and physician at Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and Northern Idaho and also worked as a physician at Providence Medical Center, Queen Anne Clinic in Seattle.
Atteberry
Atteberry is a Yakima neurosurgeon who was recently appointed to the county health board. He is the director of neurosurgery at Astria Sunnyside Hospital and medical director at Nova Health, an independent neurosurgery clinic in West Valley.
He served as a surgeon for Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital from 2009 to 2010 and worked at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.
Atteberry has been sued multiple times over surgeries he’s performed in Pittsburgh and here. After a 2011 surgery, the Washington Medical Quality Assurance Commission ordered him to undergo monitoring.
Barg
Barg specializes in infectious disease, internal medicine and pulmonary disease. He is the director of hospital epidemiology for Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital in Yakima.
He is also medical director at New Hope Clinic, which cares for HIV-infected patients. A clinical professor of medicine in the division of infectious disease for the University of Washington, he previously served as assistant professor of medicine for infectious disease at Vanderbilt University.
The health officer is the district’s chief health medical officer, responsible for providing policy guidance and recommendations in responding to public health issues.
The health officer must be a licensed physician, hold a master’s degree in public health or its equivalent or have completed three years of service as a provisionally qualified officer. More details about the position’s requirements are available online.
Applicants who withdrew are Yakima Valley Farm Workers physicians Jennifer Maxwell and Kristy Riniker and Washington, D.C., medical intern Dr. Eloy Espinosa.