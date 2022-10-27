The Yakima Health District Board of Health forwarded names to Yakima County commissioners for one opening on Wednesday, with two more seats to be decided by commissioners directly.
Three seats on the 10-member board will open in December. Two are designated for elected officials and one is a citizen representative position. They are held by Yakima Council member Patricia Byers, Toppenish Council member Naila Prieto-Duval and Dr. Sean Cleary. Prieto-Duval and Cleary did not reapply.
The Board of Health oversees health district operations and makes public health decisions on behalf of Yakima County residents. More seats were added this year to comply with a state law designed to limit political influence on public health decisions. The volunteer positions are unpaid.
Yakima County commissioners make the appointments. The health board interviewed four candidates in a special meeting earlier this month, and made recommendations to the board.
The citizen representative position is open to members of the public who represent public health, health care facilities and providers as well as consumers of public health and community stakeholders, according to the board’s selection process.
Edith Dibble, chief operating officer at Comprehensive Healthcare, was chosen as the board’s primary selection for the open seat in a 5-4 vote.
Dibble, a long-time Yakima resident, has spent more than 20 years working in health care. Several members of the board expressed interest in Dibble due to her experience with mental health work.
The board chose Deborah Brown and Dr. Douglas Shearer as alternates. Shearer has been an associate professor of pathology at Pacific Northwest University for nearly 15 years. Brown has been a physician assistant for more than 25 years at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
The two open positions for the elected official will be appointed by the Yakima County commissioners. The applicants are Byers, Tieton Council member Lupita Carrillo and Yakima Mayor Janice Deccio.
There is also an opening on the 10-member board for a Yakama Nation representative. That appointment is overseen by the American Indian Health Commission.
The new terms begin on Jan. 1.
