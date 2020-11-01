YAKIMA, Wash. — Veterans groups and local garden clubs will dedicate a monument at Tahoma Cemetery honoring those currently serving in the military as well as veterans on Veterans Day.
The Blue Star Memorial Marker is being donated by the Washington State Federation of Garden Clubs Central District, which includes the Women’s Century Club in Yakima and the Mount Clemen (Naches), Toppenish, Queen of Spades (Ellensburg), Country (Zillah) and Appleblossom (Selah) garden clubs, according to a news release from the Women’s Century Club.
The Blue Star Marker program began in 1944 by a New Jersey garden club as a way to honor World War II veterans, according to the National Garden Clubs’ website. Blue stars were a symbol families displayed to show that a member of the household was serving in the military, while gold stars signified a family member died in the war.
The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at the cemetery, and guests are asked to come to the South 24th Avenue entrance, the release said.