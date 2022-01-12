The American Red Cross is facing a dangerously low blood supply nationally, and the shortage is affecting Yakima County hospitals.
In recent weeks, the Red Cross had less than a one-day supply of critical blood types (especially type O) and has had to limit blood product distributions to hospitals nationwide. At times, as much as 25% of hospital blood needs are not being met, the Red Cross reported.
Douglas Kikendall, blood bank supervisor at the Yakima Memorial Hospital laboratory, said Tuesday that contingency plans may be necessary to supplement the hospital’s blood inventory.
“The Red Cross has been limiting our inventory since the middle of December, and we received another news release from them today indicating there will be further limitations,” Kikendall said in an email. “We will continue to evaluate how our inventory will be affected by these restrictions and are investigating contingency plans to supplement the inventory if need be.”
While Memorial has not had to deny any patient who required red blood cells so far, some patients who require special components of blood or blood with special attributes have had to wait for a transfusion, he said. In at least one case, the blood had to be shipped from Portland.
Astria Health, which operates hospitals in Sunnyside and Toppenish, has also experienced blood supply shortages, said Timothy Salvos, system director of labs.
“We typically have one unit of platelets on hand in the laboratory at Astria Sunnyside Hospital, but due to shortages, we are not able to do that,” Salvos said in an email to the Herald-Republic. “Platelets are ordered STAT as needed; there is a 6-8 hour turnaround time as the platelets are coming out of Oregon at this time.”
The situation is worse in other parts of Central and Southeast Washington, such as the Tri-Cities region, where 64% of blood donation appointments remain unfilled over the next month, said Betsy Robertson, regional communications director for the American Red Cross.
Robertson said filling those appointments would help replenish Washington’s blood supply, which has been diminished by severe winter weather, the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, and the recent holiday season.
The Red Cross has seen about a 10% decline in the number of people donating blood nationally compared to past winter seasons. Additionally, the pandemic has resulted in a 62% drop in blood drives at schools and colleges compared to 2019, the Red Cross stated.
The recent rise in omicron variant COVID cases also has caused staffing shortages for Red Cross employees and volunteers who work at donation events.
“Hopefully a lot of appointments get filled really quickly,” Robertson said. “We are not going to solve this blood crisis in a week … donations in the next month and the months ahead are needed to help us address this shortage.”
Yakima is doing better than other areas of Washington, which statewide had about 50% of its donation appointments unfilled for the next month, Robertson said. Most of the Yakima area’s 21% unfilled appointments are at the downtown blood donation center, at 302 S. Second St.
To give blood, donors need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license, or two other forms of identification, to check in. Donors must be 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in generally good health to donate. More information on donor requirements is available at redcrossblood.org.
