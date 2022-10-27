Contrast fluid shortage over

Around the same time the nationwide blood supply reached a critical low, so did contrast fluid, an imaging tool used by radiologists to identify veins, arteries and other systems within the body.

The shortage was caused by the temporary shutdown of a General Electric plant in China, which produces a majority of the world's contrast fluid, following a COVID-19 outbreak.

Officials at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital say their supply of contrast fluid has returned to normal.