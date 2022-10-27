Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital continues to be frugal with its blood supply a year after its blood supply was limited by the American Red Cross due to a nationwide shortage.
Though the hospital was given a set blood allotment in late 2021, it wasn’t until the summer, when blood and platelet donations can drop by as much as 21% that Memorial reassessed its blood use. In response, hospitals in Yakima County shifted the way they use blood, administering it when necessary for a person’s survival. The approach has helped Memorial keep its blood supply steady.
Dr. Marty Brueggemann, chief medical officer at Memorial, said not much has changed since the summer. The shift in the way blood use is prioritized at Memorial, he said, has alleviated some of the stress caused by the shortage.
“We’ve continued with our use of blood transfusions mainly for people who cannot go without them, like people at risk of death or organ damage, for example,” Brueggemann said. “The use of blood transfusions for palliative care has gone down. It’s helped us maintain a safe blood supply during the time we’ve had an allotment.”
The strategy has allowed Memorial to make sure people in dire need of blood can access it, he said.
“For someone with a low blood count, who may be feeling tired, a blood transfusion can definitely help, but they could go without it. Ultimately, we are giving blood to those who cannot go without it. It can be uncomfortable to go without a transfusion but right now we need to make sure we have enough blood for emergencies,” Brueggemann said.
Betsy Robertson, regional communications director for the American Red Cross, said the blood shortage, much like the need for blood itself, is ongoing. Luckily, the blood allotments to hospitals like Memorial, Astria Sunnyside and Astria Toppenish have not changed much since the summer.
At a national level, however, Robertson said the destruction brought on by Hurricane Ian in Florida and the start of snowstorms in the Midwest and the East Coast are putting a greater strain on the country’s blood supply.
Robertson said most reports of shortages from hospitals across the country have had to do with a lack of type O blood, the universal blood type.
“Allocations have not changed dramatically but what we have heard from our hospital representatives is that there has been an increase in usage of type O blood specifically,” she said. “That’s also where we are seeing the shortages right now. We also know that at least 1,000 blood and platelet donations are going uncollected right now due to bad weather and the lack of infrastructure in and around areas affected by the hurricane.”
Robertson urged Yakima County residents to give blood. She said the need for blood, regardless of a shortage, is constant. Though autumn has historically been a time of steady blood donations, due in large part to the beginning of school, donations tend to drop as the holidays near.
Yakima has its own Red Cross blood donation center which takes appointments every week. The donation center is at 305 S. Second St. in Yakima. Appointments can be made online or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.
“Whenever you see that there is a part of the country that’s been hit especially hard, it’s a reminder if you’re in a place that hasn’t been, that we have the opportunity to step up and donate and fill in the gaps,” she said. “Three out of every 100 Americans are regular blood donors. That’s a number that we can all help grow.”
