The nationwide blood shortage has begun impacting daily operations in Yakima County hospitals, which are now rationing blood in order to ensure its availability for those most in need of it.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic more than two years ago, the Red Cross has reported a 10% decline in the number of people donating blood. Pandemic-related supply chain issues and changes to policies regarding how many people can be inside enclosed spaces led to the drop in donation rates.
In early 2022, with the newly discovered Omicron COVID-19 variant spreading and blood donations going into their usual winter lull, the American Red Cross declared its first blood crisis.
As a result, hospitals across the country — including Yakima Valley Memorial, Astria Sunnyside and Astria Toppenish hospitals — started reassessing their blood usage in order to make supplies last.
Dr. Marty Brueggemann, chief medical officer at Memorial, said that in late 2021, the American Red Cross put the hospital on a blood allocation.
“This was a new thing for us. Normally we just request blood when we need it. Instead, the Red Cross basically said, ‘Here’s the blood we have, we’re going to give you an allocation of it and you need to make that last,’” Brueggemann said.
Brueggemann said a team of doctors and nurses overseen by pathologist Dr. Sheila Lynam has been tasked with assessing patient blood needs. In addition, the transfusion quality team, as Brueggemann called it, is also in charge of creating a new set of criteria for when using blood is necessary.
While a blood transfusion can sometimes help with a patient’s comfort, Brueggemann said there are many instances when blood is not essential to assuring their well-being.
“We’ve gotten pretty liberal about giving blood transfusions in medicine, doing it mainly for palliative purposes to make people feel better,” Brueggemann said, speaking about the medical field as a whole. “There are cases, though, where honestly the patients are OK without them. … For example you have someone and their (blood) counts are low and they’re kind of feeling run down so you give them a blood transfusion to feel better. I mean, they’re fine without it, but they feel better with it.”
Thanks to the stricter blood-giving criteria Memorial has imposed, Brueggemann said no patients in dire need of a blood transfusion have been turned away.
“At the end of the day, the people who medically need it, people who can end up with organ damage or at risk of death, we’ve never had to deny them,” Brueggemann said.
In a written statement sent to the Yakima Herald-Republic, Tim Salvos, system director of laboratory services for Astria Health, said the blood shortage has “significantly impacted” Astria’s hospitals and clinics.
Salvos said like Memorial, Astria Health Systems was taking precautions to ensure enough blood would be available for the patients most in need of it.
“For a short time, we were in a critical shortage between both hospitals and had to divert some patients in order to conserve blood supply in case we had a trauma patient come in who needed blood,” Salvos said.
Salvos echoed Brueggemann’s views as he explained how health care providers need to make tough decisions in order to keep blood available for those who need it.
“It can be scary at times. As a health care provider myself, I need to make quick decisions about my patients. A typical response to a situation might call for blood. During a blood shortage, we have to consider other alternatives and broaden our thinking,” Salvos said.
Betsy Robertson, regional communications director for the American Red Cross, said the words “crisis” and “shortage” are not being used within the Red Cross itself.
“Those are both terms that are used in technical ways depending on the level of the blood shortage in the moment. We’re not using either of those terms right now, but we know the blood supply is fragile and we want to encourage people to make donations,” Robertson said.
In a recent news release, Robertson said during holiday weeks like the Fourth of July, blood and platelet donations can drop by as much as 21%. Robertson added that in the summer, the no-show rates for donation appointments begin to climb, adding to the strain on an already fickle blood supply.
“We like to say the need for blood is constant,” Robertson said. “It’s for people receiving treatments for sickle cell disease, treatments for some cancers and for mothers who need transfusions after giving birth. There are traumatic accidents that happen all the time in all types of weathers and seasons and activities that we engage in. The need is always constant.”
