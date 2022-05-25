Plentiful sunshine, a nudge from the state of Washington, and even a few sheep will help a large solar power farm in eastern Yakima County begin operation sometime in 2024.
Late last week, Yakima County Hearing Examiner Gary Cuillier approved a conditional use permit for the Black Rock Solar Energy Project, a photovoltaic solar power facility to be located 20 miles east of Moxee on both sides of State Route 24.
The project will feature 264,000 solar panels spread over a 1,060-acre site north of the Rattlesnake Hills and roughly 8 miles south of the Columbia River as it flows into Benton County and past the former Hanford nuclear reactor site.
Renewable energy developer BayWa.r.e, Solar Projects LLC, based in Irvine, Calif., hopes to begin construction in spring of 2023, said Brandon Reinhardt, director of development. Construction takes 16-18 months, so the goal is to have the facility running by the end of 2024.
Reinhardt said the Black Rock project will generate 94 megawatts, capable of powering nearly 20,000 homes annually in the region with clean, reliable solar energy. This will help the state of Washington reach its goal of having utilities produce 100% renewable or zero-carbon energy by 2045.
“Historically there’s not been a ton of solar power in Washington. That’s because there have been plentiful other sources, such as hydro (electric),” Reinhardt told the Yakima Herald-Republic on May 20. “Due to its amount of sunshine and central location in Washington state, I think Yakima is going to become a hotbed of solar projects.”
State seeks more ‘green’ energy
In 2019, Gov. Jay Inslee signed the Clean Energy Transformation Act, which requires utilities to fully transition to clean, renewable and non-emitting energy by 2045.
The act sets the following mandatory targets:
2025: All electric utilities must eliminate coal-fired generation serving Washington state customers.
2030: All electric utilities must be greenhouse gas neutral — for example, remaining carbon emissions are offset by renewable energy, energy efficiency, carbon reduction project investments, or payments funding low-income assistance.
2045: All electric utilities must generate 100% of their power from renewable or zero-carbon resources.
At least one other solar project has been approved for Yakima County. The Goose Prairie Solar Project, to be built on 625 acres about eight miles east of Moxee by Seattle-based OneEnergy Renewables, was approved by Inslee in December 2021.
The Goose Prairie project, with solar panels that will tilt throughout the day to follow the sun, will produce 80 megawatts of power with an option for battery storage on site. It is located near State Route 24, Den Beste Road and Desmarais Road and will deliver power through the Bonneville Power Administration’s lines at the site.
While the OneEnergy project went through the state’s Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council (EFSEC) process, the larger Black Rock project approved last week went through the county’s approval process.
“We’re the first ones to permit through the county,” said BayWa.r.e.’s Reinhardt, who said the process leading to approval of Black Rock goes back to 2018.
Reinhardt said the four-year process, which generated hundreds of pages of analysis and support documents, went smoothly and culminated in a May 5 public hearing before Cuillier, the hearing examiner. He issued his decision approving Black Rock’s conditional use permit on May 19.
“The project approval was done at the local level — it only goes to the state EFSEC process if we are trying to overrule a local land use decision, which is not the case for Black Rock,” he added.
In comparison, the new Columbia Solar project in Kittitas County was approved by EFSEC and the governor to generate 25 megawatts over 200 acres on five sites near Ellensburg.
Black Rock details
The first step toward the Black Rock solar project involved finding a site. Rancher Zine Badissy, who owns a large farm in eastern Yakima County, said the company reached out to him.
“BayWa.r.e. contacted me a few years back to lease my land for a solar project,” Badissy told the Herald-Republic. “My son, Rali Badissy — who is a law professor at Penn State University — is helping me. He deals with renewable energy (companies) worldwide.”
Like his son, Zine Badissy favors renewable energy such as solar power, and believes his property is well suited for a large-scale solar power operation.
“I believe we should build solar farms everywhere in the U.S. to reduce our dependence on imported oil and help clean our environment,” Badissy said. “My land near Moxee is well-suited for solar farm projects — it’s south-facing, relatively flat and has easy access to the transmission line. It cannot be used for anything other than grazing a few months a year.”
BayWa.r.e. Solar (the r.e. stands for “renewable energy”) is a subsidiary of BayWa.r.e. in Munich, Germany. The originally agriculture-based company started about 100 years ago, Reinhardt said, and now designs projects such as offshore and onshore wind energy, and floating solar power stations.
During the May 5 public hearing, the project was described as a photovoltaic solar power plant which will place panels on about 60% of the 1,060-acre site. BayWa.r.e. Solar has identified about 640 acres of buildable area that avoids sensitive natural and cultural resources, county officials reported.
Identifying the buildable areas addresses the only formal objection to the project, which was the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife seeking greater mitigation for early transitional shrub-steppe habitat.
Stan Isley, conservation chair for the Yakima Valley Audubon Society, testified at the public hearing in favor of the project provided there was full mitigation for the shrub-steppe habitat.
In his approval, hearing examiner Cuillier included 17 conditions, most of which involve avoiding sensitive environmental areas on the 1,060-acre site and obtaining proper permits during the construction process.
The solar arrays must be installed to prevent glare from extending beyond the property boundaries and from affecting drivers on State Route 24. And “to the greatest extent possible,” electrical cables will be installed underground, Cuillier wrote.
Exactly who will utilize Black Rock’s 94 megawatts of power has not been finalized, Reinhardt said, although the renewable energy certainly could help PacifiCorp, the local utility, meet the carbon neutral goals.
“There’s no customer at the moment,” Reinhardt said. He noted the solar farm’s power could be sold to a utility, which then sells it back to customers. Or it could be sold to Microsoft, Google or another company wanting to power data centers, he said.
Sheep to provide lawn care
Another unique aspect of the Black Rock project would be the use of sheep or other grazing animals to perform lawn care around the solar panels.
“This will be our pilot project to use sheep. It’s very cool; it will allow the sheep to co-exist with the solar farm,” Reinhardt said. “And financially, it helps us. We’ll have built-in lawnmowers. It will cost us less than if we had to hire someone to mow all that grass.”
Badissy, the local landowner who already uses some of the land for grazing, said he is working with BayWa.r.e. on the peaceful co-existence of livestock and green energy.
“We have a few ideas to build agricultural projects on the land where the solar panels will be installed, and sheep grazing is one of them,” he said. “Sheep will be grazing under the solar panels most of the year. The panels will create a shaded area for them in the summertime.”
The project will create about 300 jobs during its construction in 2023 and 2024, and two full-time positions after construction is complete, Reinhardt said.
“We’ve been working with the community and with the economic development folks in Yakima from the outset. Usually these projects bring a pretty robust amount of economic development,” he added. “Also, it will generate $18 million in tax revenue over the life of the project, which could be as long as 35 years.”
