Shoppers moved from store to store Friday morning in Yakima looking for winter clothing, stocking stuffers and tech deals.
The annual half-off sock deal at Fred Meyer, 1206 N. 40th Ave., drew quite a few shoppers. Bins organized by size, style and color were lined just inside the doorway and marked with yellow and black signage.
Phil Mattoon of Yakima came to Fred Meyer to get socks for a lower price, he said. He sifted through a bin of Carhartt-brand socks Friday morning, looking for just the right style: a thicker and warmer pair, he said.
Mattoon said the half-off deal was great, especially for some of the more expensive sets. Some Carhartt styles can run up to $20 for a package of two pairs.
Ashley Vargas said his family came to Fred Meyer for the sock sale but would also wander and scout out any other deals. Vargas and his brother Ivan, 10, and their mother, Erica Lopez, started at the adult bins and made their way to the kid sizes, picking out socks for everyday wear.
The store had other Black Friday deals on TVs, clothing and appliances.
Apolonio Herrera of East Selah was out shopping for his five kids, who are interested in anime, movies and gadgets.
“They’re picky,” he said.
At Fred Meyer, he found a gift his son would enjoy. He was also considering buying a three-piece movie theater bundle for the family.
Herrera did some shopping online before going out to stores, too, he said.
Crystal Barajas was shopping for winter clothes for her two kids and found deals at Fred Meyer, Old Navy and Macy’s at Valley Mall.
She saved $300 at Fred Meyer and a staff member in the checkout line had to override the system to allow the large savings amount, Barajas said.
The best items were Bearpaw brand boots and shoes, she said. She left with multiple pairs and spent more than she'd planned.
“I wish there wasn’t so many good deals,” Barajas said.
Brad and Michelle Schmidt of Yakima were out looking for stocking stuffers and some larger gifts, they said.
The two had made stops at Fred Meyer, Macy’s at Valley Mall and Cabela’s in Union Gap.
Michelle Schmidt said she had found stores to be pretty well stocked, with the exception of the Macy’s perfume display, she said.
“We’ll have to order that online,” she said.
Holiday shopping activities will continue this weekend, when the downtown associations in Yakima and Selah host Small Business Saturday events.
