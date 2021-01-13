A new bill intended to create funding for wildfire prevention and forest health in Washington could offer a boost to local fire districts.
Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz joined others Tuesday morning to unveil a proposal to create an account and fund it with $125 million each biennium. In addition to growing the state’s resources, that money would go toward local fire districts and help establish critical training opportunities.
“When you look at the bill you’re going to see a pretty substantial piece there on workforce development,” Franz said. “We are looking at how we expand and invest in the people of Washington state to be able to do a number of things.”
West Valley fire chief Nathan Craig said more training opportunities would be valuable in the Yakima Valley, where departments sometimes struggle to find qualified staff to fight wildfires, especially at the highest levels. Craig’s district already partners with DNR for some area training camps, and he’d support more options through schools or other programs.
Rep. Jeremie Dufault, a Selah Republican, also supports such programs, particularly pre-graduation apprenticeships to help train future firefighters. He believes more equipment should be a priority as well and emphasized the importance of deferring to local districts to determine their needs.
Franz and Dufault both said devoting more resources to wildfires appears to be a bipartisan goal in Olympia after more than 812,000 acres in Washington burned with major fires on both sides of the Cascades last year, including the almost 76,000-acre Evans Canyon fire near Yakima. But for this bill to succeed where a similar effort failed two years ago, legislators will need to agree on how to find the money with so many demands on the state’s budget.
Dufault believes part of the solution should be giving a greater say in budget policy priority to lawmakers from the east side of the Cascades, which remains more vulnerable to fires. In order to avoid new taxes, Dufault wants funds to come entirely out of the general fund and suggested the money would be there if the state backed off its aggressive spending on free college tuition for lower-income families, increases in compensation for public employees, and Washington’s version of a “Green New Deal.”
Springer said although some of the money could come from the general fund, that would create challenges for the state’s 20-year forest health program, which will likely require long-term deals with private contractors. Franz expects debate on how to fund the proposal and the bill notes taxpayers already paid an average of nearly $150 million to fight fires from 2014-19.
“The question is not whether to spend money on wildfire — the question is whether to make cost-
saving investments to prevent and contain wildfires or whether to spend more money for damage control on out-of-control fires,” DNR spokesperson Darwin Forsyth said. “We understand the hardships facing families right now and wildfires only compounded them last year.”
The bill, HB 1168, would fully fund the state’s efforts to treat 70,000 acres of forest in Eastern Washington each year with prescribed fire, logging, and other methods. Like many other regions in the state, Craig said Yakima County would benefit from additional resources to help communities become more resistant to wildfire as rural populations keep growing.
“We have to remember what happened in Malden, Yakima, Amboy and Bonney Lake,” Franz said. “It’s time to lead on this issue, to take proactive steps to protect our communities and make them wildfire ready.”