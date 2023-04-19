The "Your Canyon For a Day" bike ride through the Yakima River Canyon is set for May 21 with pre-registration open through April 30.
The event is a fundraiser for Crime Stoppers of Yakima County and starts at 9 a.m. May 21. The canyon will be closed to through traffic until 3 p.m. The road is open to residents and campers at 25 mph during the ride.
Riders may start from either the Ellensburg or the Yakima County end of the canyon. The 35-mile round-trip ride through the canyon follows the Yakima River up a gentle grade with few hills.
Registration is $65 per person or $110 for a family of up to four (two adults and up to two children under 18 years old) from the same household. Pre-register at crimestoppersyakco.org. Individuals who pre-register get a shirt and families get two shirts. Those who pre-register get their ride numbers in the mail beforehand and don't have to pick them up on the day of the ride.
Participants can register on-site the day of the ride at the north end (by Thrall Road) or the south end (by Sundown M Ranch). Those who register the day of the ride must bring cash or a check to pay because wifi won't be available in the canyon.
Light snacks and water will be provided and bicycle maintenance will be available. Event shirts will be for sale at the Roza Site, along with concessions available for purchase there.
The ride raises money for Yakima County Crime Stoppers, a nonprofit that offers cash rewards for anonymous tips leading to the arrest of felony suspects. Those with information may submit it by calling Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online at crimestoppersyakco.org or through the free Crime Stoppers P3 Tips app.
See cases where cash rewards are offered on the Crime Stoppers Yakima County Facebook page.
