Wednesday was a day of transition as Joseph R. Biden took the oath of office as the 46th president of the United States.
The change in the White House will have ramifications for the Yakima Valley, especially on important issues like immigration, agriculture, the environment and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
We reached out to several local residents with this question: What are you hoping to see as we transition to a new administration? Here’s what they said:
• A message of unity at the inauguration resonated for League of Women Voters of Yakima County president Criss Bardill.
The nonpartisan organization encourages informed and active participation in government and influences public policy through education and advocacy, according to its mission statement. In the League’s most recent newsletter, Bardill called the events of Jan. 6 at the Capitol “appalling and deeply disturbing,” but a strong show of support from both Democrats and Republicans on Wednesday left her more hopeful.
She said the important policy issues for the organization include the proposed John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which was designed to fight back against voter suppression laws. Bardill also hopes to see progress on immigration reform, which has long been a priority for both parties.
“I would like to see a way for long-term undocumented workers (to have) a path to citizenship,” Bardill said. “And definitely a path to citizenship for the Dreamers.”
As president, Donald Trump tried to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals act, commonly known as DACA, only to be blocked by the courts. Biden expressed a willingness to reinstate and expand DACA, though congressional action will be necessary to create a pathway to permanent residency for Dreamers.
• U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, said his commitment to stand up for the people of Central Washington and rural communities across the country remains strong.
“From creating jobs and encouraging economic development as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic to ensuring that every American can freely exercise their rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution, it is clear we have a lot of work to do,” he said in a statement.
He also expressed concerns about Biden’s executive orders on immigration, climate change and the Keystone XL oil pipeline.
“President Biden’s misguided day-one priorities are beyond concerning for those of us who have worked to strengthen border security, promote innovation, and work toward American energy independence,” Newhouse said. “By rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, halting the work on the Keystone Pipeline XL, and proposing an immigration package that encourages illegal passage over our borders, President Biden is demonstrating that it is more important than ever that conservatives come together to promote our shared values."
• Cristina Ortega, manager of civic engagement and advocacy for the Latino Community Fund, says she’s hopeful about the new administration.
“A lot of promises were made, and we're keeping a watchful eye, but there's definitely hope. We don’t take those promises for reform lightly and there’s a lot of messes that need cleaning up,” she said.
• Rep. Chris Corry, R-Yakima, represents the 14th District in the state House.
“I am hopeful that the Biden administration is sincere in their calls for unity and that they will condemn violence no matter the side or issue,” he said.
• Giovanni Severino lead policy organizer for the Latino Community Fund, said Yakima’s Latino community is particularly looking forward to the targeted health and business assistance available through COVID relief efforts.
“The Latino community here in Central Washington specifically has been hit the hardest when it comes to COVID-19 infections both in terms of health and then also economically, as many of the small businesses have been impacted by this economic downturn,” Severino said.
“Many people look forward to seeing a better approach from the federal government under the Biden administration. Folks that are undocumented for the last four years have been fighting against unfair policies,” he added.
• Jose Trevino, vice chairman of the Yakima County Republicans and the mayor of Granger, also said his answer was simple and short: “I want what everyone else wants: a peaceful transition and to get the country united. Obviously, we’re going from one party to another, things are going to be different. I want to wait and see on the changes that are going to be coming.”
• Linda Brown taught English at Davis High School for 34 years before retiring in 2007. Altogether, she taught 42 years. Brown grew up in Georgia during segregation, "in the shadow of a world divided based on skin color and wealth disparity and the fear of different religions," she said in an email.
"I also grew up with the words of Martin Luther King and shared his hope for a nation that would serve all of us regardless of those differences," Brown wrote.
She hopes the COVID-19 pandemic "will soon be history,” she said. Brown also hopes "that our nation can finally, finally put aside the fears that our differences seemed to ignite and instead realize that we are so much better and stronger if we pull each other up.
"Poet Amanda Gorman said it beautifully, that was must cleave to 'not what stands between us, but what stands before us. We must close the divide and put our differences aside.'"
Staff writers Tammy Ayer, Mai Hoang, Luke Thompson and Margaux Maxwell contributed to this article.