A 66-year-old Yakima woman died after her bicycle was hit by a large SUV or pickup truck Sunday morning in the 11000 block of Summitview Road, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Deputies reported the woman was traveling westbound and was off the roadway, near the fog line, when a westbound maroon GMC Sierra or Denali-style vehicle crossed over the fog line and struck her.
The woman, who was riding with a group of cyclists, was pronounced dead on the scene, deputies reported.
The driver failed to stop and according to witnesses fled westbound, deputies reported. A witness tried to follow the vehicle but lost sight of it in the 13000 block of Summitview, northwest of Yakima. It is unknown if the vehicle turned off onto a side road in the area.
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office Traffic Unit is asking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the vehicle and the driver. The vehicle will have damage to its front right area, deputies said.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, may have seen the vehicle in the area, or may have captured the vehicle or incident on their home security system between 10:25 and 10:40 a.m. is asked to call the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 509-574-2500. Please leave a message for Deputy Scot Swallow with the traffic unit.
