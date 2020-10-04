The Yakima Valley Veterans Coalition will hold its annual Veterans Stand Down and Benefit Fair on Oct. 17 at State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave., in Yakima.
The event aims to inform veterans of employment assistance, health care options and social service programs.
Veterans will also be provided pre-packaged boxes of food, personal hygiene items and other supplies. More than 30 services will have representatives at the fair.
The fair will be operating under several restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees must wear masks, and physical distancing and capacity limits will be enforced. Veterans will also have the option to get curbside service for food and other items. Veterans who cannot attend can also make arrangements, through the registration form, for follow-up at a later
date.
All veterans are welcome. A copy of veteran military discharge paper or other veteran ID is required. Preregistration is required. A registration form is available at https://forms.gle/jweY6YWJamJt3PDX8.
For more information or registration assistance, call the Yakima County Veterans Program at 509-574-1537.