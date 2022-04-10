Forecasters are predicting a somewhat wintry week for the Yakima Valley and the region, with a chance of rain or snow every weekday, windy conditions and overnight temperatures dropping to the high 20s.
Monday might be the worst for precipitation, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton, Ore. On Sunday evening, another weather system was expected on the heels of one that dumped more than a foot of snow in mountain passes this weekend.
The second weather system will persist through Tuesday, said Rob Brooks, a forecaster with the Pendleton office. "We're still going to have a chance of showers on Tuesday," he said, along with windy conditions.
On Monday, rain and snow showers are likely before 2 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9 a.m. and noon, then a chance of rain showers. Snow levels are expected to rise to 1,700 feet in the afternoon. There's a 60% chance of precipitation, according to the seven-day forecast for Yakima.
Possible new snow accumulation Monday is expected to be less than 1 inch for the Columbia Basin, Brooks said, but wind could gust up to 36-38 mph in some places in the morning, with even stronger gusts in the afternoon.
Brooks said the wind should taper off later in the morning but re-intensify in the afternoon.
"It looks like Goldendale, south along the ridges there, there might be some 43s down there for the gusts," Brooks said. "There could be some 42s, 43s between Sunnyside and Mattawa (and) east of Terrace Heights, once you get past Moxee."
Overnight Monday, the snow level is predicted to drop to around 1,100 feet after midnight, with a 30% chance of precipitation, which could be snow after 2 a.m., and less wind — though there may still be gusts as high as 29 mph.
The chance of precipitation drops to 20% on Tuesday, but there's still a slight chance of snow showers before 2 p.m., then a slight chance of rain after 5 p.m. But it won't be as windy.
After 11 p.m. Tuesday there's a slight chance of snow showers, with a low around 27 degrees. The chance of precipitation jumps from 20% overnight to 40% during the day Wednesday.
Colder temperatures are expected throughout the week. They're following unusual spring highs of around 70 degrees, so this winter-like weather in spring worries forecasters, who fear people may be unprepared for traveling through mountain passes — and even the lowlands.
"Be prepared with proper layers of clothing, footwear, nutrition and water" no matter where you're traveling, Brooks advised in a comment on a graphic he shared on the Pendleton office's Facebook page.
"Just plan ahead. Take your time. Don't leave late for work — give yourself more time to get there," he said.
And those who relish being out in the mountain snow, such as hikers and skiers, should be aware of possible avalanche danger and check conditions before they head out.
The double punch of weather comes after the March 31 deadline in Washington and Oregon to remove studded tires. Sunday afternoon, tire chains were still required for vehicles heading over the pass, except for those with all-wheel drive.
Experts had warned Friday about significant weekend snowfall in the mountain passes and challenging driving conditions because of the first weather system coming through. Traffic over Snoqualmie and Stevens passes was closed in different directions for several hours Saturday due to numerous collisions amid ongoing snow.
Not unexpectedly, the second weather system coming through Sunday evening through Tuesday will bring more snow in the mountains, the National Weather Service said.
There's good weather on the horizon, though: Next Saturday and Sunday are predicted to be mostly sunny, with highs in the 50s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.