An invasive fungus that causes white-nose syndrome in bats continues to spread in Washington, with the fungus detected in late spring near Rimrock Lake.
During spring and summer field work this year, scientists with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service detected the fungus or disease in Yakima, Chelan and Mason counties, according to a news release.
WDFW scientists collected guano samples in late spring 2021 from a bat colony showing no signs of disease on Forest Service land near Rimrock Lake. Testing confirmed the presence of the fungus that causes white-nose syndrome. The bat genus was Myotis, but the specific species is unknown.
“These recent confirmations of white-nose syndrome and the causative fungus in new areas of Washington are very concerning, as they provide evidence that the disease is spreading,” said Abby Tobin, white-nose syndrome coordinator for WDFW, in the release. “This eventually may lead to population declines in several bat species that are vulnerable to white-nose syndrome.”
White-nose syndrome is harmful to hibernating bats, but does not affect humans, livestock or other wildlife. The disease is caused by the fungus Pseudogymnoascus destructans, which attacks the skin of hibernating bats and damages their delicate wings, making it difficult to fly. Infected bats often leave hibernation too early, which causes them to deplete their fat reserves and become dehydrated or starve to death.
Washington is home to 15 bat species that are important predators of night-flying insects. These bats benefit humans by eating insects that can negatively affect forest health, commercial crops and human health.
In March 2016, the first case of white-nose syndrome in the Western U.S. was confirmed in a little brown bat (Myotis lucifugus) in King County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.