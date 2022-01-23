The Dispute Resolution Center of Yakima and Kittitas Counties is offering basic mediation training in March.
The training will be over Zoom the weekends of March 11-13 and March 25-27 and take place on those Fridays from 5:30 to 9 p.m. and those Saturdays and Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Trainees will receive 40 hours of instruction in the skills necessary to serve as a neutral third-party mediator, according to a news release. That includes hands-on experience in mediation and communication and listening tools that can help in every aspect of people’s work and home lives, the release said.
Additional training that leads to mediator certification will be available to those who complete the course and volunteer for the DRC.
Cost of this $600 training is significantly reduced for those who commit to volunteering, according to the release. Bilingual English/Spanish speakers are especially needed, and stipends are available to those who qualify.
Call 509-453-8949 to register or email training@drcyakima.org for more information. Learn more about DRC trainings at https://drcyakima.org/trainings.
— Yakima Herald-Republic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.