A 33-year-old Wapato man accused of stabbing two women to death in a Brownstown home Thursday is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.
Edward C. Robinson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the deaths of the women. Yakima County sheriff’s deputies said the victims were related to Robinson.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice ruled the deaths a homicide, and said the women were stabbed to death. He is not releasing the names pending notification of relatives.
Deputies and Yakama Nation Tribal police went to the trailer home in the 11000 block of Branch Road near Harrah around 3:50 p.m. Thursday on a call that a man had stabbed two people. Arriving officers found one woman lying in a pool of blood at the back door, while another woman was found on a couch next to Robinson, who was covered with blood, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
The women were declared dead at the scene, the affidavit said.
Deputies took Robinson into custody, the affidavit said. Robinson’s hand was bandaged and had wounds consistent with someone whose hand slipped while using a knife to stab, the affidavit said.
A witness said he heard screaming from the house five minutes after Robinson arrived at the house with one of the women, the affidavit said. The witness found one woman on the kitchen floor as Robinson stood over her with a folding knife, the affidavit said. The witness retreated when Robinson came toward him with the knife, the affidavit said, and Robinson then locked the door.
The witness saw through a window Robinson stabbing the other woman as her 3-year-old child screamed, the affidavit said. The witness pulled the child out of the window and, armed with a rake, went into the house to try to defend the other woman. Robinson hit the woman with a kitchen stool as she tried to escape, the affidavit said.
The witness went to a neighbor’s home and told her to call 911, the affidavit said.
The women's deaths bring the county's homicide total for 2020 to 10.
At the time of the killing, Robinson was on pretrial release on third-degree assault charges in connection with a fight at a Yakima dance club that left a man injured, according to court records. Robinson also entered an Alford plea in 2013 to second-degree assault after authorities said he stabbed another man, and he was sentenced to 13 months in state prison.
Under an Alford plea, a defendant maintains his innocence while admitting that prosecutors had enough evidence to convince a jury to convict.