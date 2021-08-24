New ways to get in touch

The district is making efforts to improve its communication with families going into the new school year. There are several ways for parents to get more information or have questions answered.

District officials recommend parents read through frequently asked questions at www.smore.com/dq2sb. They can also reach out to the district through its “always-on communication channel” Let’s Talk. Details can be found at www.ysd7.org/contactus. Parents can also reach out to their child’s school directly.