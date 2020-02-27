Award-winning writer Elissa Washuta to read in the Lion Rock Visiting Writers Series

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Nonfiction writer Elissa Washuta, a member of the Cowlitz tribe and an assistant professor of creative writing at Ohio State University, will read from different works in an event March 10 at Central Washington University.
The public reading will begin at 6 p.m. in the Brooks Library second floor commons. It will include the essay anthology "Shapes of Native Nonfiction," which Washuta co-edited with Theresa Warburton, according to a news release. Following the reading, books will be available for purchase from the Wildcat Shop.
It's part of the annual Lion Rock Visiting Writers Series. Washuta will also give a craft talk, on creative nonfiction and navigating the writing life, at noon in the Brooks Library second floor commons. Her events are free and open to the public.
Washuta also authored "Starvation Mode" and "My Body is a Book of Rules," which was named a finalist for the Washington State Book Award.