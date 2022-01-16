Those venturing out into the mountains this weekend might be able to spot evidence of an avalanche cycle officials say was unlike any in recent memory.
Heavy snowfall during the first week of January on top of an already considerable snowpack brought widespread avalanches, snow slides and other hazards, causing mountain passes such as Snoqualmie and White Pass to close for days. Northwest Avalanche Center forecast director Dennis D’Amico said the risks dropped significantly following warmer weather and rain this past week, but the effects of this storm will be seen for quite some time.
“What we’ve been hearing from folks is that it was really widespread,” D’Amico said. “Most slopes that could avalanche did at some point.”
Washington State Department of Transportation avalanche forecast supervisor John Stimberis said significant snow throughout the Cascades produced avalanches more impressive for their distribution from the crest to the foothills than their individual size.
He said the U.S. Highway 12 corridor saw sluffs, sifting snow and avalanches unlike anything they’ve ever seen.
Warmer temperatures and rain following the snowstorms brought wet avalanches, including smaller ones at lower elevations where they’re much less common. EMS responded to multiple roof avalanches, including one that buried an 80-year-man who was safely rescued in Cle Elum on Jan. 7, and 35 people needed to evacuate an apartment building in Roslyn.
Pendleton-based National Weather Service hydrologist Marilynn Lohmann said dry and slowly warming conditions with fog in the valleys should keep flooding concerns mostly localized in the coming days. She said the next stronger storm system is not expected to hit the east side of the Cascades until late January.
Trail conditions
With all passes back open since Thursday, most winter recreation in the region should be accessible and relatively safe.
Saturday’s NWAC avalanche risk level had fallen to “moderate” — level 2 out of 5 — throughout much of the Cascades after reaching “high” — level 4 — at the peak of last week’s storms. The latest report cautioned backcountry travelers to beware of triggering wet avalanches in steep terrain, especially on sun-exposed slopes.
Many sno-parks in the Interstate 90 corridor closed and grooming schedules changed, but State Parks expected most sno-parks to be cleared for the weekend, with the exception of Gold Creek, which remains closed after an avalanche buried the road and brought down trees, and the Tieton Airstrip, which will open when temperatures cool down again.
The Forest Service said it couldn’t groom North Fork Tieton on Thursday due to standing water on top of ice, rain and 33-degree weather.
WSDOT spokesperson Summer Derrey said State Route 410 is closed at milepost 87, east of Hells Crossing. The seasonal closure of the highway will eventually move back to its usual spot at milepost 74, but Derrey said it’s unclear when that will happen since the snow blowers typically used to clear 410 remain in use on U.S. 12.
Easton-based R&R Grooming handles many area trails, and a post attributed to R&R on the Yakima-Naches Nordic Council Facebook page on Jan. 12 reported atypical conditions with lots of snow slides, downed trees and limbs. Lohmann said strong winds contributed to similar problems east of Yakima, and State Parks winter recreation program manager Pam McConkey said she’s heard reports of downed trees statewide.
“As in many years, we deal with falling trees due to the stress of the summer, dead trees, saturated soil and the added weight of snow,” McConkey said. “It’s been one for the record books.”
Karen Braden, Marlene Gill and Monika Frantz, all members of local outdoors group The Cascadians, have enjoyed going out to snowshoe at various places this winter, such as Cle Elum and Bumping lakes. But with so much snow falling everywhere this month, they’ve decided to stay closer to home.
Last Monday, they visited the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy’s Uplands trails. Then on Tuesday they snowshoed about 3 miles at Snow Mountain Ranch, where Braden said she’s never seen so much snow.
“You can do this easily and not take the whole day to get home,” Gill said.
CCC spokesperson Cy Philbrick said all parking lots are plowed and he saw two dozen cars out last Sunday at Snow Mountain Ranch, where trails have been packed down well and are easy to follow. The Yakima Area Arboretum also invited people to come out and snowshoe or cross country ski on its grounds.
Future hazards
Avalanche danger may be lower for now, but the significant snowpack could pose some hazards both locally and in the mountains going forward.
Philbrick anticipates some trail erosion on CCC lands as the snow melts, so he cautioned visitors to stay off of muddy trails and check social media for possible closures. The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office advised people to prepare for high water by clearing downspouts and culverts, and removing valuable or vulnerable property from known flood zones.
For skiers and snowboarders at White Pass, the biggest danger with 86 inches of snow at the summit as of Friday will be tree wells, or holes underneath trees when deep snow piles up around them. That mostly invisible risk almost took the life of veteran freestyle skier George Razey a year ago, when he defied the odds and pulled himself out of a headfirst crash into a tree well at White Pass.
Last winter proved to be an especially deadly one for avalanches with 37 deaths across the country, the most since the Colorado Avalanche Information Center started recording fatalities in 1951. Only one person died in Washington during the 2020-21 winter, and another died after an avalanche in a closed backcountry section of Crystal Mountain last December.
D’Amico, from the NWAC, recommends always checking the organization’s forecasts before going out for a snowy mountain excursion. Some additional funding in the past two years allowed the NWAC to improve its monitoring of the east slopes near Yakima, and he encouraged people to send in their own observations as well.
“If the weather’s clear enough, take a look around and try to get a sense for what was an impressive and historic avalanche cycle in the last week,” D’Amico said Tuesday. “This is not an event that happens every year.”
