Frozen yogurt topped with a rainbow of tapioca pearls was the draw for Kaya Tahmalwash while her older sister, Autumn Adams, chose something to drink.
Their recent visit to Utopia Frozen Yogurt and Coffee House in Ellensburg was a brief bit of relaxation. Kaya, who has just started wrestling, would be heading to rollerblading early that evening. The 11-year-old also participates in softball and soccer. Adams wants her to take swimming lessons, too, so she can be a stronger swimmer.
Kaya’s not a fan of the idea.
“Yes, you’re taking swimming lessons,” Adams said as Kaya made a face over her cake batter frozen yogurt.
“Soccer is her favorite,” Adams said. “She’s not so sure about swimming.”
Adams, who is 23, has had legal guardianship of Kaya since September 2015, when they moved to Ellensburg, and their 15-year-old brother, John Adams III, since February 2016. Throughout that time, Adams attended Central Washington University in Ellensburg. She graduated in June with a bachelor’s degree in anthropology and minors in museum studies and American Indian studies.
Her determination to do the best for her siblings and her advocacy for children affected by implementation and lack of implementation of the Indian Child Welfare Act are among several reasons why Adams was featured in the Yakima Herald-Republic’s 39 Under 39 special section in 2019.
As Adams explained in a March 2019 Op-Ed for The Seattle Times, the Indian Child Welfare Act ensures that American Indian and Alaska Native youth who are in state child welfare systems remain connected to their families, cultures and communities.
“I have been in and out of the foster system with my younger siblings since I was 9. Amid so many unknowns, one thing remains certain: I am grateful I was placed within my tribal community,” Adams wrote.
She is also passionate about other issues affecting Native youth, including education, reforming museums, missing and murdered indigenous women and girls and ensuring cultural continuity.
Meshing college studies with mothering, working and raising her siblings in the traditional ways of the Yakama Nation has been challenging but important.
“It’s a lot of time management; a lot of multitasking,” Adams said, along with “a lot of learning to say ‘no.’”
“I really struggled at first, had to agree to everything,” she said. “I’ve learned that some things are worthwhile and some aren’t. I’ve learned how to prioritize.”
The sisters head to another coffee shop every Saturday morning to do homework for a few hours. Adams takes her brother out to lunch during the week, and they all enjoy family time every weekend with sledding, swimming or other outdoor adventures. With her bachelor’s degree complete, the three celebrated with a road trip to Disneyland in September.
Those times fall within the familiar chores of daily life such as planning dinner menus (with occasional arguing over who gets to choose), following the laundry schedule, making sure everyone is up on those mornings when they’d rather stay in bed. Such predictability is success for Adams, who was periodically homeless as a teen before graduating from Davis High School in Yakima.
“I’ve curated my own home where they know they’re safe and happy,” said Adams, who lived in numerous homes and attended several schools while growing up.
“So many different schools; so many different houses. Home became wherever my grandma was — my mom’s mom,” who died when Adams was a young teen.
Kaya was placed in a foster home soon after she was born, Adams said. Adams entered the foster care system after her father committed suicide, and was in foster care for about four years until the siblings were reunited with their mother. Two years later, their mother, who has struggled with addiction issues, relapsed and left the family during Adams’ senior year in high school.
When another brother, who is now 17 and lives with other relatives, was taken from his siblings in 2006 to live with strangers, Adams feared she would lose her youngest brother, too. Being separated from one of her brothers and worry over his separation from his culture focused her future.
“That moment in my life changed me,” Adams said. “It altered how I look at the world and (is) the cause of my drive to keep them together.”
She already knew she wanted to attend law school. Being surrounded by powerful role models like her maternal grandmother helped Adams focus on that big goal. “She instilled in me a lot of lessons that have carried me through life — grit, responsibility, love,” Adams said.
“Love is my one constant,” observed Adams, who said she’s where she is today because of her siblings.
Her advocacy for her siblings and other Native youth in foster care led to Adams being named as one of five 2019 Champions For Change by the Aspen Institute’s Center for Native American Youth. Along with improving child welfare systems, the 2019 Champions advocated for decolonizing education and supporting victims of sexual assault.
Adams visited Washington, D.C., in February 2019 as a Champion for Change. She met with U.S. Reps. Dan Newhouse and Kim Schrier, as well as U.S. Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell — all members of Washington’s congressional delegation — about the Indian Child Welfare Act.
Adams, who was also a McNair Scholar at CWU, wants to continue advocating for the issues most important to her and hopes her degree leads to a career in Congress. “I’m really torn between the Senate or the House,” she said. “I’m leaning toward the Senate.”
She is especially inspired by former foster youth and Georgia state Rep. Erica Thomas.
“That’s going to be me,” Adams said.
This summer, Adams will apply to a handful of universities that offer a joint juris doctor and master’s in public policy degree, including the University of Washington. It will take about four years, but combining the two saves a year, as law school takes three years and a master’s degree around two years. She would begin taking classes in the fall of 2021.
For now Adams is concentrating on her family and her job. Adams has worked at Yakama Nation Cultural Resources for a few years. She has also worked for the Wanapum Heritage Center in Mattawa.
Her boss, Yakama Nation archaeologist Jon Shellenberger, said Adams is unique in that she was young but well well-trained when she started. “When put on a project or an assignment, she just goes and gets it done. My only job is just staying out of her way,” he said.
Shellenberger respects Adams and her experience.
“I would consider myself lucky if was able to just teach her one or two things in her time with us,” he said. “I truly believe she will continue to do bigger and better things in her life.”
Speaking of which, Adams recently learned that for two months this summer, from late May through late July, she will be in Washington, D.C., for the Foster Youth Internship Program. Run by the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute, the congressional office summer internship is highly sought after and involves a rigorous application process.
While participating, interns spend time researching policy issues affecting children and youth in the U.S. foster care system, the program website notes. Interns then create a policy report presented to members of Congress and staff and released to child welfare advocates across the country.
She also has been invited to speak to a high school class at Davis, where Adams persisted over adversity and kept on the path to her future. Comparing her past as a high school student to her present brought another smile to her face.
“The difference then and now is amazing,” she said.