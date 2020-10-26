An autopsy of a woman’s body found Monday near Lake Myron in Yakima has been scheduled for Tuesday morning.
Police found the woman’s body partially clothed about 7:30 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Lakeside Court on the northeastern side of the lake. Lake Myron is between Fruitvale Boulevard and U.S. Highway 12.
The woman is in her 50s and from Yakima. Police are withholding her identity until family is notified, said Capt. Jay Seely. Her last known address was the Union Gospel Mission, he said.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said the woman appeared to have suffered bruising and lacerations to her torso and lower parts of her body. Curtice said he will release more information about the wounds after a pathologist reviews them during the autopsy.
Surveillance video of the area showed the woman being attacked by a man about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Seely said.
The video spanned a four-hour period and showed the man leave the area in a vehicle. It showed the woman sitting and lying there for a majority of the time after the man left, and at one point she began taking off her clothes, Seely said.
She eventually left the camera’s view, and police found her by the lake’s edge, he said.
Curtice said it’s not uncommon for people to remove their clothes when experiencing hypothermia because they begin to feel overwhelmingly hot.
Seely said the surveillance video proved vital in this case and is an example of why the public should participate in the department's SafeCam program.
"Without the security footage we may have been looking at this death much differently," he said.
Investigators are searching for the man who left the scene. Detectives from the department’s Special Assault and Major Crimes units are investigating.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at www.crimestoppersyakco.org.