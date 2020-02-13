A woman was shot and killed at a Granger mobile home park early Thursday morning, authorities said.
Yakima County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Casey Schilperoort said there were multiple calls to 911 reporting gunshots around 1 a.m. in the area of 200 block of E Street in Granger. One caller reported a woman in her 60s was shot and injured in her home. She died of her injuries.
Investigators from the sheriff’s office and Granger Police Department and Zillah Police Department were on scene Thursday morning gathering evidence, and a drone was being used to get an aerial look at the site, Schilperoort said.
No suspect has yet been identified, and investigators believe the incident was a drive-by shooting, the Sheriff's Office said.
The identity of the woman isn't being released until after an autopsy.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Reyna 509-574-2567 or www.crimestoppersyakco.org
This is the sixth homicide in Yakima County in 2020.