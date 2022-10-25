The Yakima County Coroner's Office has identified the victims of two separate homicides that occurred last weekend.
Angela Aguilar, 31, was found dead Friday morning at the Yakima Inn at 1022 N. First St. Police said she appeared to have been shot to death.
In a separate incident Saturday, police found Adaberto Servantes-Sanchez, 34, dead with gunshot wounds in the 600 block of East Chestnut Avenue.
Autopsies have yet to be scheduled, said Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice.
Their deaths bring the number of homicides to 14 in Yakima and 31 countywide so far this year.
Anyone with information on either case is asked to contact Yakima police at 509-575-6200. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://bit.ly/yccrimestoppers.
