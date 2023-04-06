An underground fire has been detected inside a landfill at DTG Recycle on Rocky Top west of Yakima.
The Yakima Health District said the fire is inside a solid waste cell that has been closed for more than a year and has about 3 to 6 feet of soil cover.
DTG will be allowed to continue operations, as the fire is contained to one closed cell, a health district news release said.
The state and local agencies are monitoring air quality in the area.
"At this point, the recorded air quality readings do not indicate any hazardous levels of gases leaving the landfill," the release said.
DTG officials could not be immediately reached for comment. The health district said it is working with the state Department of Ecology, the Yakima Clean Air Authority and DTG to decide on what action to take next.
“Public safety and health are our priority, and we will be working to ensure steps are taken to address the fire,” said Shawn Magee, director of environmental health at the Yakima Health District.
DTG operates a recycling center and limited-purpose landfill for construction waste at Rocky Top. The area nearby is popular with hikers and mountain bikers, though DTG has closed off some public access this year.
DTG purchased the property in 2019 and has come under scrutiny from neighbors and regulators as it has expanded its operations.
