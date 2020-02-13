200214-yh-news-homicide-1
Granger Police Department and Yakima County Sheriff’s Office respond after an elderly woman was found dead at her trailer on the intersection of E Street and East Second Street on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Granger, Wash. (Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic)

A woman was shot and killed at a Granger mobile home park early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Yakima County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Casey Schilperoort said there were multiple calls to 911 reporting gunshots around 1 a.m. off East Street in Granger, and a woman inside a mobile home was hit.

Investigators from the sheriff’s office and Granger Police Department were on scene Thursday morning gathering evidence, and a drone was being used to get an aerial look at the site, Schilperoort said.

No suspect has yet been identified.

This is the sixth homicide in Yakima County in 2020.