A woman was shot and killed at a Granger mobile home park early Thursday morning, authorities said.
Yakima County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Casey Schilperoort said there were multiple calls to 911 reporting gunshots around 1 a.m. off East Street in Granger, and a woman inside a mobile home was hit.
Investigators from the sheriff’s office and Granger Police Department were on scene Thursday morning gathering evidence, and a drone was being used to get an aerial look at the site, Schilperoort said.
No suspect has yet been identified.
This is the sixth homicide in Yakima County in 2020.