Yakima County sheriff’s deputies are investigating how a body came to be found outside Toppenish Tuesday.
Deputies were called to Yost Road near U.S. Highway 97, about a mile-and-a-half outside Toppenish, Tuesday morning for a body. The remains were found in a ditch, said sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort.
Yakima County Corner Jim Curtice said an autopsy will be conducted Wednesday to try to identify the remains and determine how the person died. Curtice said his office cannot determine if the remains belong to a man or woman at this point due to decomposition.
The sheriff’s office will conduct the investigation unless it is determined that the person was a tribal citizen, Schilperoort said, at which time it would be referred to the Yakama Nation or the FBI.
