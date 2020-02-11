YAKIMA, Wash. — Authorities have identified the woman who was shot to death early Saturday morning as she rode in a vehicle traveling on Interstate 82 north of Selah.
Maria Elena Luna-Corona, 35, was shot about 12:30 a.m., when she was a passenger in a vehicle heading west on I-82 near Firing Center Road, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office has reported.
The driver pulled into a nearby Chevron convenience store parking lot on Firing Center Road and called 911, deputies have said.
Luna-Corona was transported by EMS from 51 Firing Center Road to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital in Yakima. Her death was pronounced shortly after arrival, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said in a news release early Tuesday afternoon.
Identification was confirmed by fingerprint recognition with assistance from the sheriff's office, Curtice said. He is still confirming a city of residence as Luna-Corona recently moved to the area. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.
Luna-Corona’s death marks Yakima County’s fifth homicide this year.