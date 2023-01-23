Authorities have released the identity of a 32-year-old Yakima woman who was killed in a crash early Sunday.
Alejandra Uraga-Guzman was killed after being ejected from her car on River Road near Fruitvale Boulevard. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said she died at the scene of blunt-force trauma, and that he is awaiting toxicology reports.
Yakima police believe the vehicle Uraga-Guzman was driving crashed sometime between 2 and 3 a.m. Sunday. It was discovered by a passerby around 5:30 a.m., according to a Yakima Police Department news release.
Evidence indicates she was speeding west on River Road, missed a curve in the 3400 block and went off the road, the release said. Her vehicle hit railroad tracks and began to roll, ejecting Uraga-Guzman, the release said.
Police said she was not wearing a seat belt, and intoxicants appear to have been a factor in the crash.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact YPD Officer Jim Yates at 509-575-6246 or james.yates@yakimawa.gov.
