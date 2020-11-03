Authorities have identified a woman who was killed Saturday night on Fort Road west of Toppenish.
Jamie L. Jackson, 44, of Toppenish died at Astria Toppenish hospital, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The incident remains under investigation.
She was lying in the eastbound lane of Fort Road at Becker Road when she was struck by a Yakima County Sheriff’s deputy patrol vehicle at 10 p.m.
Deputy Gilberto Bazan has been placed on administrative leave — which is standard procedure — pending the Washington State Patrol’s investigation, said Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell.
The rural area has no street lighting and Udell said the woman was wearing dark clothes.
He said there is some indication that she may have been previously struck by another vehicle.