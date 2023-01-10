A man found dead and burned in an orchard northwest of Wapato has been identified as Jarred Dane King, 47, of Wapato, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

King’s body was found in a burning car in an orchard in the 2500 block of Riggs Road on Nov. 1.

Firefighters discovered King’s body after extinguishing the burning car. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Detective Williams at 509-574-2569 or send tips to www.crimestoppersyakco.org.

Reach Phil Ferolito at pferolito@yakimaherald.com.

Tags

Yakima County Government, Lower Valley Reporter

Hi, I’m Phil Ferolito, longtime reporter with the Yakima Herald-Republic, where I have gained an array of experience from covering small city governments and school districts to big-picture issues concerning county government, crime and the Yakama Nation, a federally recognized tribe with important historical and cultural ties to the land.  I began with the Herald-Republic in Oct. 2000 as a copy editor, designing pages, writing headlines and proof-reading stories. Over the years I have covered four Lower Valley municipalities, Granger, Toppenish, Wapato and Harrah, and the Yakama Nation. My goal always has been to shine a light in dark places and bring readers closer to concerning issues, important people, and other events in our community.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment