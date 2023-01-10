A man found dead and burned in an orchard northwest of Wapato has been identified as Jarred Dane King, 47, of Wapato, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
King’s body was found in a burning car in an orchard in the 2500 block of Riggs Road on Nov. 1.
Firefighters discovered King’s body after extinguishing the burning car. The case is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Detective Williams at 509-574-2569 or send tips to www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.