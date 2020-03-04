A former Wapato police officer who was driving a city police car that crashed into a home Feb. 23 had left the department two days earlier for a new job.
Yakima County sheriff’s office, which is investigating the crash, identified the driver as Mario Pulido.
Pulido had resigned from the department Feb. 21 to take another job, said acting Wapato police chief Michael Deccio. Pulido, Deccio said, took the vehicle assigned to him home at the end of his shift without authorization.
Deccio declined to say where Pulido is now working, and noted the matter continues to be investigated.
Pulido’s resignation letter, obtained by the Yakima Herald-Republic through a public records request, revealed that he left to take a job as a Moxee police officer.
Moxee police Chief Jeff Burkett said Pulido has started working for Moxee, and was returning his Wapato police-issued equipment and vehicle at the time of the crash. He said Pulido was a Moxee reserve officer before joining Wapato as a full-time officer.
Attempts to contact Pulido were not successful, as he does not have a listed phone number.
Pulido was driving toward Wapato around 8 p.m. Feb. 23 when his car failed to negotiate a turn and went off the road, crashing into a house in the 2700 block of Konnowac Pass Road, sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said earlier. The car cracked the house’s masonry wall and damaged a downspout.
Pulido had a chipped tooth in the crash, and nobody in the house was hurt, Schilperoort said.
Sheriff’s accident investigators determined that Pulido was going too fast at the time of the crash, Schilperoort said.