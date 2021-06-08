Yakima County Sheriff’s Office investigators say Monday's White Pass brush fire started directly under or very near where the body of an unidentified deceased male was found Monday.
Investigators haven't determined how the fire started and there was no evidence of an accelerant, the Sheriff's Office said.
The man’s body was found as firefighters battled a brush fire at the Windy Point campground Monday that burned under an acre of land.
The body was significantly burned and the man has not been identified. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday. There were no obvious signs of foul play or open wounds, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Casey Schilperoort said.
The man was believed to be about 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighed an estimated 170 pounds.
Witnesses in the area at the time of the fire said there was nothing to suggest violence had taken place prior to the fire or the body being found.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 509-574-2500 regarding case 21C09299.