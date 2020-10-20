Authorities are asking for help in locating a missing portable nuclear meter, but warn the public not to get too close to it.
The meter used for soil testing apparently fell off a truck somewhere between the construction site of Harrah Elementary School in Harrah and Yakima, according to a Yakima County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The truck carrying the device traveled east on Branch Road, north on Lateral A and north on U.S. Highway 97 to the Interstate 82 interchange. It’s believed the device had fallen from the truck somewhere along that rout, the release said.
The meter is contained in a yellow box with metal rods that can be inserted into the ground. The device has some low levels of hazardous materials. Authorities are asking people to stay at least 60 feet away from the device and to contact the sheriff’s office at 509-574-2500 or their local law enforcement agency if they see it.