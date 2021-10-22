The virtual keynote event of the 2021 Yakima Valley Reads program, which will feature the bestselling author of "The Rose Code," is set for Thursday on Zoom.
Author Kate Quinn will talk from 6:30 to 8 p.m. "Yakima Valley Reads: An Evening with Kate Quinn" is free but pre-registration required at https://tinyurl.com/2021yakimareads. Quinn also wrote “The Alice Network” and the “Empress of Rome” series.
Yakima Valley Reads is Yakima Valley Libraries' annual community-wide reading event that encourages adults throughout the Valley to read a single book. "The Rose Code," a novel inspired by real women, tells the story of three female code-breakers who form a friendship while working at England’s mysterious Bletchley Park during World War II.
Throughout October, Yakima Valley Libraries has hosted films and online book discussions related to "The Rose Code." Physical copies of the book are available for checkout, but the library system is also offering the e-book and e-audiobook for checkout (with no wait time) through the end of the month.
Free books were available at select community libraries beginning Oct. 1 while supplies last. The free books were made possible through the sponsorship of the Yakima Valley Libraries Foundation.
For more information about the Yakima Valley Reads program, visit www.yvl.org/yakimareads.
