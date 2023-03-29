Troy Carpenter, the administrator of the Goldendale Observatory, shared photos of a geomagnetic storm on Thursday, March 23.
"The cause is not entirely clear, but a glancing blow from a recent solar coronal mass ejection is possible. This was the most significant disruption of Earth's magnetosphere in nearly 6 years, and the resulting auroral activity was astonishingly bright and far-reaching. Observers as far South as New Mexico were able to witness the glow," he wrote in an email.
"At Goldendale Observatory, we were even paid a visit by 'STEVE,' which stands for Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement. While never observed in the absence of aurora, STEVE is a distinct phenomenon associated with the ionosphere and unusually intense solar particle impacts. It manifests as a vast ribbon of abnormally hot and fast-moving plasma, 16-miles wide and traveling 13,000 mph in this recent case."
Carpenter said it was easily the most impressive auroral display he's seen in his 10 years at the observatory.
"It was a nice way to end our autumn/winter season; the spring/summer schedule kicks off on April 1st. We have moved to an appointment-only system and free reservations can be made on our website, GoldendaleObservatory.com," he said.
