While Wapato is making progress at putting its finances back in order, state auditors want to see the pace pick up.
In audit reports released Wednesday, state auditors say the Lower Valley city still has “significant weaknesses” in its financial systems.
“The city has a lot of ground to make up in instituting appropriate policies and controls after our last round of audits,” said Washington State Auditor Pat McCarthy in a news release. “Nevertheless, the public expects government to be accountable at all times. I am concerned by the pace of improvement in Wapato.”
City officials, in responses included in the audit report, say that there has been a turnover of employees handling the city’s money and additional financial procedures put in place to address past problems, and that those improvements will be reflected in subsequent audits.
“The individuals responsible for those actions are no longer employed by the city or involved with the City Council,” city officials said in the report. “The present administration has and will continue to follow state laws and city policies to get the city back on track to be successful and not repeat the errors of the past.”
History
Wapato City Hall was the center of significant attention in 2018-19 under the administrations of former mayors Juan Orozco and Dora Alvarez-Roa. Orozco, who took office in January 2018, stepped down as mayor in September 2018. Alvarez-Roa, his successor, immediately appointed him city administrator, a new position that paid $95,000 a year.
After months of tumult, Orozco resigned as city administrator July 2019 under a settlement with the state attorney general's office, which filed a lawsuit accusing Orozco of using his former position as mayor to unlawfully enrich himself by creating and accepting the city administrator position.
That case cited findings in May 2019 state audits, which found the city misappropriated $243,000 in taxpayer fees in 2018, failed to follow bidding requirements for major construction work, violated the Open Public Meetings Act as well as hiring and recruiting policies.
The state released two new audits this week — an accountability audit covering the period from Jan. 1, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2020, and a financial statement audit covering Jan. 1, 2018, to Dec. 31, 2019.
Some of the concerns raised in the current audit were mentioned in the earlier audit, such as the process where Orozco resigned as mayor and was immediately hired by his successor Alvarez-Roa as city administrator in violation of open meetings laws, and Orozco hiring his daughter as a deputy clerk while he was mayor.
In their response, city officials said the administrator’s position has since been eliminated, there has been a turnover in the council and that polices on nepotism are being enforced.
Auditors also expressed concerns about the city not staying within its budget and improperly transferring funds within accounts to cover expenses. Wapato, the report said, overspent by $1.1 million in 2019, and $539,353 in 2020.
It also showed that the city’s proposed expenses exceeded revenue by $766,969 in the 2021 budget.
“The city has not devoted sufficient time and resources for developing adequate controls and oversight over financial activity,” the audit stated. “Additionally, the city has not prioritized promptly resolving previous audit recommendations.”
Recommendations
Auditors recommended that the city better track expenses to ensure that it is not overspending parts of its budget and take steps such as spreading a shared expense between multiple department’s budgets, as well as treating transfers from funds as loans that have to be repaid with interest.
The report also faulted the city for the fact that its 2019 cash and investment figure did not agree with that at the end of 2018, and rather than reporting it to the state as an adjustment merely changed the 2019 figure.
Auditors said they found that City Hall staff were new in 2019 and did not understand aspects of their jobs, such as recording charges or reconciling the city’s ledgers to bank statements.
In its response in the report, the city acknowledged that the staff turnover in 2019 resulted in “inept” bookkeeping practices, which resulted in filings that were delayed, but said the staff is receiving training in proper accounting procedures.
The city has also instituted other procedures to improve accountability, such as requiring two people to make bank runs, keeping cash drawers in a safe within a safe, and instituting a financial system that has multiple security figures and multiple audits to ensure accuracy.
City officials said Wapato's 2020 annual report was submitted to the state “in a timely manner.”
Mayor Keith Workman, who took charge in November 2019, could not be reached by cellphone and email by press time.
