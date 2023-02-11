A petition to form a Lower Yakima Valley hospital district has enough signatures to make the ballot, and proponents want to put it before voters in August.
The Yakima County Auditor's Office officially determined supporters had sufficient signatures on Friday. The Auditor's Office reviewed 1,150 signatures, 948 of which were deemed valid. The number of signatures needed to meet the county’s criteria was 893.
The petition was first submitted to the county auditor on Jan. 27 by the Toppenish Maternity Workgroup. The workgroup is made up of physicians, nurses and residents in the Lower Valley who are concerned about the closure of the Family Maternity Center at Astria Toppenish Hospital and its effects on women and children.
The maternity center closed Dec. 23, with Astria Health administrators citing financial issues and difficulties with recruitment. A news release from Astria Health said a 50% decrease in births in Toppenish over the past five years and a $3.2 million loss in 2022 made keeping the center open unsustainable.
By establishing a hospital district, workgroup members hope to give Lower Valley communities a say in health care decisions that could potentially affect them. More immediately, the group is looking to raise support and funds to bring labor and delivery services back to the area.
Public hospital districts allow residents inside the district to make health care decisions for their community based on its specific needs. There are 56 public hospital districts in Washington.
Dr. Jordann Loehr, an OB/GYN in Toppenish who has been leading the workgroup’s efforts, said she was excited and relieved to hear the petition had made it through the first criteria to end up on a ballot.
“It’s amazing to know that local people can make this huge difference,” Loehr said.
The proposed hospital district encompasses all of the Yakama Reservation inside the county as well as all the communities in the Lower Valley except for Sunnyside, Grandview and west Granger.
While the group first discussed having the petition on the April ballot, dates have shifted and the group is now aiming for a vote in August, Loehr said.
The next step is for the Board of Yakima County Commissioners to publish the petition and give community members two weeks' notice before setting a date for a public hearing.
Between now and the public hearing, Loehr said, the workgroup will research grant funding opportunities for the district, work on identifying potential district commissioners and establish an onboarding procedure for potential commissioners.
Public hospital districts are overseen by commissioners who are elected in the same vote as the district proposition. The number of commissioners is decided by the Yakima County commissioners. Either three, five or seven commissioners can be appointed.
“We’ve found a handful of people who expressed interest in running for a commissioner position but we are still looking for others since we don’t know what decision will be made regarding how many commissioners the district gets,” Loehr said.
Voters will be asked whether they want to establish a public hospital district. They also will vote on the new hospital district commissioners.
Astria Health officials have been supportive of the effort.
