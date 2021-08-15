Former Selah City Administrator Don Wayman was not fired because of his opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement, his attorney says.
Rather, Wayman was fired for investigating sexual harassment and other “unethical practices” in the Selah Police Department, attorney Bill Pickett said. Pickett has filed a claim on Wayman’s behalf against the city alleging Wayman was fired in violation of whistleblower protection laws.
Mayor Sherry Raymond, in a written statement, denied Pickett’s allegations. Without going into detail, she said she fired Wayman because of his “attitude, actions and performance over time.” Wayman was city administrator for six years.
“Mr. Wayman’s employment was not terminated for any illegal or immoral reason, and certainly not as ‘retaliation’ due to his supposed status as a ‘whistleblower,’” she wrote.
Wayman was fired May 25, following a closed-door meeting between Raymond, the City Council and City Attorney D.R. “Rob” Case. Wayman was specifically excluded from the meeting.
Wayman’s firing came following nearly a year of controversy that began when Wayman called Black Lives Matter a “neo-Marxist organization” and disparaged its local supporters. He also directed city workers to erase chalk art supporting the anti-police-brutality movement, as well as remove signs promoting racial equality and calling for his firing.
Raymond said that Wayman was not fired for cause, which meant he would be able to collect his severance package, which equaled six months’ pay. He also received an extra month of pay because the city didn’t give Wayman 30 days’ notice that he was being fired.
Pickett said the Black Lives Matter controversy had nothing to do with his firing. Rather, Pickett alleges, Wayman was fired because he was looking into allegations of sexual harassment, a hostile work environment and other issues within the Selah Police Department.
“You can’t fire a whistleblower in Washington,” Pickett said. “Employers who engage in that conduct are held liable under the law. And the city of Selah will be held liable.”
Pickett declined to discuss the specifics of the allegations against the city but said it could change the narrative about Wayman, a retired Marine Corps colonel who was hired in 2015.
“(Wayman’s critics) would be surprised to see who Don Wayman has stood up for,” Pickett said. “There are going to be people who are surprised at who he is.”
Pickett filed his claim in June, and he said he is now seeking an administrative law hearing on the whistleblower claims, as well as mediation as allowed for in Wayman’s contract with the city.
Raymond, in a statement posted on the city’s website, said Wayman had been working on a “workplace investigation” almost two weeks before his firing, but she said he was not fired because he was a whistleblower.
“I terminated his employment based on his attitude, actions and performance over time. I and other city officials had recurring, often episodic meetings about whether a change would be beneficial,” Raymond said in the statement. “I deliberated on that question over months and even years, and I ultimately decided that a change would be beneficial.”
She said the decision was based on the “totality of Mr. Wayman’s tenure.”
Raymond said the investigation Wayman was conducting involved text messages sent and received by city police officers on their personal phones. She said Chief Dan Christman is now conducting that investigation and that she could not release any additional information.