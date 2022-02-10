It appears that Selah Alliance For Equality’s federal lawsuit settlement with Selah has hit a snag.
An objection was filed to one of the terms of the settlement agreement, but not by anyone from the city or the racial-equality group.
Instead, it was from a Yakima attorney and Yakama Nation citizen who said the group and the city did not have the right to apply the name of an early Yakama leader to a city park.
Jack Fiander, who said he is a descendant of Chief Owhi, filed a motion objecting to the settlement and asking to intervene in the lawsuit between SAFE and the city, arguing that neither side asked his or the Yakama Nation’s permission to use Owhi’s name as a secondary name for Volunteer Park, one of the terms of the settlement. Fiander said the name is hereditary property of Owhi’s descendants.
“That would be no different than two people talking about my horse, and one of them saying ‘I’m giving them that horse,’” Fiander said.
Fiander filed the motions on his own behalf, and is not representing the Yakama Nation.
A request for comment from the Yakama Nation was not returned by press time.
Joseph P. Cutler, SAFE’s attorney, said the group did not mean any offense and will confer with the Yakama Nation about using the name of Owhi for the park, and he’s hopeful they’ll get permission.
“The consideration of approaching the tribe before settling with the city didn’t come up in negotiations, and in reviewing the filing and talking to Mr. Fiander, the group plans to reach out to the (tribal) council.”
SAFE filed a lawsuit against Selah, Mayor Sherry Raymond and now-former City Administrator Don Wayman in December 2020 over the city’s removal of SAFE signs from city streets, a move the group said violated their constitutional rights to free expression.
The suit was recently settled. Under an agreement, the city’s insurance carrier will pay $300,000 to the group. The city will take steps to diversify its workforce, ensure all workers are trained in diversity, equity and inclusion, and contribute $25,000 toward the creation of a mural that sends the message “all are welcome in Selah.”
Fiander took offense at the provision calling for giving Volunteer Park, an all-inclusive park with features and equipment that allow children with disabilities to play with others, a secondary honorary name “Chief Owhi.”
Owhi was chief of the Upper Yakama, whose territory covered Kittitas and the Upper Yakima Valley, including Selah. Owhi was one of the 14 Native leaders who signed the Treaty of 1855 that ceded 11 million acres to the United States and formed the Yakama Nation.
Fiander said that under Yakama customs, names are property that can only be possessed by one person at a time and can only be used with the permission of the family.
“I think (SAFE) meant well and had good intentions,” Fiander said. “In our history, the people that can cause the most problems for tribal people are the ones who are trying to help them.”
It’s not the first time Fiander has challenged the use of a Yakama name.
Last year, Fiander took two Zillah wineries to court on behalf of the tribe for using the tribe’s name and the name of Chief Kamiakin on its products. He also challenged a tobacco company’s use of the name Yakama without permission.
While Volunteer Park is not a commercial venture, Fiander said it is still objectionable because it is violating tribal law.
“(Volunteer Park) is in the Yakama ceded territory. They need to familiarize themselves with Yakama law,” Fiander said. If SAFE had asked his permission, he said they would need to consult with the Yakama Nation and follow proper tribal customs in conferring the name, as well as ensure that “no disreputable conduct would be allowed in the park.”
A U.S. Forest Service campground outside of Roslyn also bears Owhi’s name.
Fiander called the episode with SAFE a “teachable moment” for the group about tribal law and customs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.